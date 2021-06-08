MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If You Could Only Believe: Three Families, Three Generations, Three Journeys, One Path to Christ": an inspired tale of faith. "If You Could Only Believe: Three Families, Three Generations, Three Journeys, One Path to Christ" is the creation of published author Stephanie Betts, an accomplished writer who also serves as CEO for Freedom Focused, LLC.
Betts shares, "Charlotte is hit with a devastating blow that has changed her world forever. She sits in the loneliest place in life she has ever been. Confusion sets in as to what faith is about. Cedric believes he has finally turned his life around. Hard honest work pays off. However, his thoughts are going to dark places as he watches his son struggle with pain. Geraldine takes pride in all that she accomplishes, even if she is the only one impressed. Some works can be unfruitful. Unless she makes some serious choices, she could be on the losing end once again.
"If You Could Only Believe is a Christian novel centered around life's challenges within three families. The reader steps into all the emotions these stories have to offer as each person tries to understand and push through chaos. In the midst of it all, the road to victory is clearly lit. But a person must want to see the way to go. Come take the journey that will never lead you down the wrong path."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Betts's new book is an encouraging story of how faith works within the lives of those who seek it.
With affable, relatable characters and a heartfelt narrative, Betts invites readers to a tale of faith and God's love.
