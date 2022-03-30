"The Other Side of the Fence: A Nurse's Testimony" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Cameron is an emotional tale of survival and overcoming a significant health crisis.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Other Side of the Fence: A Nurse's Testimony": a powerful look into a nurse's experience as the patient. "The Other Side of the Fence: A Nurse's Testimony" is the creation of published author Stephanie Cameron, a loving mother and grandmother who was born and raised in New York City.
Cameron shares, "As a health-care professional, I encountered patients daily in the intensive care unit – 'circling the drain' – as we described their status. They were dying. They required nonstop, twenty-four-hour care to keep them alive. Most were sedated on life-sustaining drugs and ventilator-assist devices. I look back on my own near-death encounter not as a nurse taking care of a dying patient but as that patient clinging to life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Cameron's new book is a personal and powerful tale of one woman's health journey.
Cameron shares an engaging look into a significant health crisis with a unique perspective.
