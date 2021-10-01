MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sister Trees": a delightfully detailed Christian children's work. "Sister Trees" is the creation of published author Stephanie Ferguson, a loving wife and mother who spent nineteen years teaching within the public school system after obtaining a bachelor's degree in education from East Central University. She still enjoys reading to children as a librarian.
Ferguson shares, "Where do you find courage? Journey with two brave sister trees on a beautiful day in a sunny field. Chattering birds, silly squirrels, singing frogs, and bright sunshine charm the sisters' day. Unsuspectingly to the trees, a dark storm cloud appears in the sky, threatening to dampen this cheery adventure. Will the menacing storm steal their joy? Discover the source of courage that keeps these sisters standing strong enough to persevere through the dark storm. The delight of the promising rainbow that follows the storm reminds the faithful sisters that the struggle was worth it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Ferguson's new book is a vibrant and spiritual juvenile fiction.
With inspiring narrative and enjoyable illustrations, Ferguson welcomes readers to meet two special trees who have an important message to share with young readers.
Consumers can purchase "Sister Trees" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
