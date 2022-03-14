MEADVILLE, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Called - Did You Not Hear Me?: A 2021 Message Inspired by God Revelations 3:20": a potent discussion of God's word. "I Called - Did You Not Hear Me?: A 2021 Message Inspired by God Revelations 3:20" is the creation of published author Stephanie Smith.
Smith shares, "Amid everything that has and is taking place, I began to hear the message, 'I called.' I kept hearing these words in my spirit, and I knew I had to begin to write it. I knew God was speaking to the nation. He is calling some to salvation and all to repentance and a closer walk with him. There's no doubt or reservations on the fact that I have a message to all who hath an ear (spiritual or not) to hear what the Lord has inspired for me to share. It's time for truth to be told on every level. It's not just another book. It's a 2021 message."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Smith's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of prophetic writings found within the Bible.
Smith offers a compelling spiritual call to arms in hopes of encouraging others to turn back to God and nurture a stronger relationship with their Savior.
Consumers can purchase "I Called - Did You Not Hear Me?: A 2021 Message Inspired by God Revelations 3:20" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Called - Did You Not Hear Me?: A 2021 Message Inspired by God Revelations 3:20," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing