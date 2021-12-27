MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The God Story: A Story of How God Colored the World Beautiful": a sweet narrative of the wonder of God's creation. "The God Story: A Story of How God Colored the World Beautiful" is the creation of published author Stephanie Snider, a loving mother and nature enthusiast who carries a degree in business.
Snider shares, "Everyone gets a bit curious from time to time, and we all have questions. Sometimes the youngest minds come up with the most difficult questions that there are seemingly no worldly answers for.
"The God Story came to light from one of these difficult questions: 'Mommy, why is my friend a different color than me?'
"How do you answer that?
"Well, genetics, DNA, birds/bees? No! We turn to the Bible and ask another question: 'Lord, help me, please?'
"In a world full of chaos and uncertainty, The God Story is a fun and funny way to touch on the touchy subjects of race and equality. There is a strong emphasis on the book of Genesis, but more so how God created a beautiful world that wasn't perfect until he created friends in all different beautiful colors."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Snider's new book will inspire and delight young believers as they explore the wonder of creation.
Snider shares in hopes of encouraging young readers to embrace a life of faith and appreciation for the many variations found in the world.
