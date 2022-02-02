MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story": a powerful message of God's love for juvenile readers. "The Story" is the creation of published author Stephanie Weaver, a graduate of Toccoa Falls College where she earned a bachelor's degree in counseling psychology.
Weaver shares, "Austin has had a bad day. Life is so unfair! His parents are fighting, his sister is a pest, and nothing ever seems to go well at school. But just when Austin feels like the whole world is against him, he meets a kind neighbor who shares with him the best Story ever told. Captivated by Miss Carole's caring heart and her incredible story, Austin discovers that there is Someone who loves him, who died for him, and who will always be there for him when life gets hard."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Weaver's new book features illustrations by Michaela Wyse.
With an inspiring message and expressive imagery, Weaver presents a compelling fictional story for young readers, based on the timeless truth of God's Word.
Consumers can purchase "The Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing