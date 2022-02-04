MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "COVID-19: One Family's Journey": a gripping examination of the highs and lows of a lengthy recovery. "COVID-19: One Family's Journey" is the creation of published author Stephen A. Hebert, a dedicated minister and registered nurse who has served in both capacities for over fifteen years.
Hebert shares, "COVID-19: One Family's Journey—enjoy reading this dynamic story about the author, Stephen Andrew Hebert, his life, his careers as a pastor and registered nurse, his walk with God, and his family's journey as he went from being a frontline caregiver to becoming a critical care patient who was fighting for his life.
"First, hear about the significant stories and pivotal moments that motivated Stephen toward a deeper relationship with the Lord and a career in health care, which was later followed by a call to pastoral ministry. Then take the walk with him as he leads the reader along through his initial forty-day battle with the COVID-19 virus and his invigorating vision he experienced while his life and his lungs were being supported by the ventilator. All of this led to a three-month recovery period, which was full of hilltops and valley bottoms but consistently driven by the hand of God while being shielded by His unfailing grace.
"Read the inserts by his family and friends as they share their reflections and they discuss their experiences and their pain while being fully invested and completely engaged in Stephen's well-being and recovery. Finally, Stephen acknowledges the intersections he and his family encountered while dealing with the COVID-19 virus and its long-hauling aftermath; he discusses the implications and the impact that each had on them at this juncture in their journey of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen A. Hebert's new book is a personal and encouraging discussion of the virus that has gripped civilization for nearly two years.
Hebert offers a reflective and engaging discussion of faith, recovery, and family ties.
