MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume One: Foundations and The Motivational Gifts": a potent breakdown of scripture for ease of study and understanding. "Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume One: Foundations and The Motivational Gifts" is the creation of published author Stephen Ansley.
Ansley shares, "God wants His people to know the gifts He has given them.
"Gifts appear in Scripture primarily in three passages, each with its own list, with other gifts mentioned individually here and there in other parts of Scripture. This three volumes study of New Testament gifts deals with the three lists separately to honor the uniqueness of each list. You are invited to come along with the author in discovering what God has given to His people, including you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Ansley's new book is a compelling series of writings that examine what God has provided for all.
Ansley shares in hopes of spreading knowledge of the Gospel. He also hopes to help others find and nurture a relationship with God through this helpful exploration of the New Testament.
Consumers can purchase "Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume One: Foundations and The Motivational Gifts" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Serving One Another: A Study of New Testament Gifts: Volume One: Foundations and The Motivational Gifts," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing