MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is to Come": a potent collection of thought-provoking short stories. "What Is to Come" is the creation of published author Stephen Jensen, a United States Army veteran and current full-time carpenter.
Jensen shares, "Our time is one of confusion and chaos. Truth and virtue, once foundations for our society, have become optional at best. Within this book are three short stories. Each one engages a fundamental issue within our society. The first deals with the question of Truth. The second deals with the soul. The third engages with the question of personal sovereignty. I hope you find these stories as enjoyable as I did writing them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Jensen's new book is a compelling arrangement of moving stories that explore deep societal uncertainties.
View a synopsis of "What Is to Come" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What Is to Come" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Is to Come," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing