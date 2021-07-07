MEADVILLE, Pa., July 07, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God-Moses-Me: Conversations with God": a thorough exploration of Moses's relationship with God. "God-Moses-Me: Conversations with God" is the creation of published author Stephen Schey, a loving husband to Ellen with whom the author has been blessed with three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Schey shares, "'The Lord would speak to Moses face to face, as one speaks to a friend' (Exod. 33:11). In the book of Exodus, God provides instructions in the Ten Commandments, sacrifices, the building of the tabernacle, and many other topics. In these conversations, God is giving Moses direction. Moses had forty years in the wilderness speaking with God. Apart from the directives, what might these friendly conversations be? Perhaps they were of a nature similar to those questions and discussions we might have with a friend about our faith. In the years I've had reading the Bible and in communion with others, many friends have asked me questions and I've asked God many questions as well, such as, 'If God were so loving, why does he allow so much suffering in the world?' or 'Why do bad things happen to good people?' Rather than search scripture to seek answers, many dismiss the faith. Indeed, we are told that scripture holds the answers to many of our questions but there is no index in the Bible where we can look up our questions. Rather, it is in the study and knowledge of God gained from daily reading and meditation that we can truly find answers.
"This book is intended to serve several purposes. The first is to illustrate that truly, the Bible is the source for answers to our questions and to show how it can be used. Secondly, many Christians have little knowledge of the Old Testament so taking the questions from the viewpoint of Moses exposes us to the life at that time but also illustrates the many rich traditions and meanings referenced in the New Testament. Third, Moses is a pillar of the faith and worthy of study on his own because he was a unique and blessed person."
Moses is a pillar of the faith and worthy of study on his own because he was a unique and blessed person."
The author writes in hope of encouraging others in their faith by presenting a considerable narrative of the key roles Moses fulfilled.
