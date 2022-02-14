MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Angry Polar Bear": a delightful adventure across land and sea for an unsuspecting and grumpy polar bear. "The Angry Polar Bear" is the creation of published author Stephen T. McCullum.
McCullum shares, "This is a children's fiction story that emphasizes creativity by using talking animals, make-believe plots, and different settings that may go against reality. It also portrays a sense of humor as many events involving the polar bear in this story are considered to be funny moments.
"As the bear reflects on his day, he realizes that so many odd things happen to him, in which are the reasons he is so angry. However, the bear survives everything he has been through, and he decides not to let anger get the best of him. In spite of all that happens to him, he chooses to be happy. The message of this story tells the reader that anyone can survive a bad day and change it for their own good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen T. McCullum's new book will entertain and delight as readers discover what awaits an angry polar bear.
McCullum offers readers a humorous narrative that encourages them to choose happiness and to look for the silver lining in each day.
Consumers can purchase "The Angry Polar Bear" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Angry Polar Bear," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing