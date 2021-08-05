MEADVILLE, Pa., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In The Wilderness: Episodes in Urban Ministry": a potent read through pages that document the faithfulness of God in a sinful city of drugs and broken people. "In The Wilderness: Episodes in Urban Ministry" is the creation of published author Stephen Tucker, the founding pastor of the New Commandment Baptist Church in Washington, DC.
Tucker shares, "Fresh out of seminary, armed with confidence, qualifications, and what I thought was experience, I was ready for ministry opportunities. After all, I had just graduated from the oldest Catholic Seminary in the nation, the Saint Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland....as a Baptist. I had received my baptism, in water and in urban ministry, from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia - where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shared leadership with his dad. I was currently under the leadership and tutelage of Dr. Harold A. Carter, Sr., of the New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a great evangelist in his own right. Inner-city ministry. - bring it on!
"God said, 'I certainly will!' He then planted me in the number one drug trafficking block in the nation's capital. The task: start a church, clean up the block, and face all the challenges of surviving 'in a wilderness.'
"This wilderness was complete with one of the largest public housing facilities in the city, located directly across the street from the church, where over 90% of the residents were single mothers. Where men gathered in droves at the first of the month to confiscate the mother's checks. Where there was a thriving liquor store literally steps from the housing complex. Where unemployment was off the charts, drug dealing and addiction was visible and active, and where hopelessness abounded. A wilderness indeed!
"Initially, my comfort rested in the knowledge that many of God's greatest servants, including Jesus, spent some time in the wilderness - but only a short while. Little did I know that God had some 'unusual episodes' prepared for me 'in the wilderness' and that my stay would not be for 'a short while' Unfortunately, they did not teach me how to handle these episodes in seminary!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Tucker's new book captivates the reader with a touching account of events and real-life stories that show how God impacted the lives of man through His church.
Here, one can walk in the shoes of the author and into the lives who are brought to renew their faith in the Almighty God.
View a synopsis of "In The Wilderness: Episodes in Urban Ministry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "In The Wilderness: Episodes in Urban Ministry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In The Wilderness: Episodes in Urban Ministry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing