MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Is The United States in Biblical Prophecy?": a compelling discussion of the end times. "Is The United States in Biblical Prophecy?" is the creation of published author Steve G. Karvelas, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who attended Calvary Bible College as a biblical language major, minoring in aviation, eventually finishing up with a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership in June 1999.
Karvelas shares, "This book looks at our contemporary time in the light of biblical history and the coming Prince. While reflecting on the environment we are now living in, is Jesus coming soon? After a church service one day, I said to a friend, 'Have a good week.' And his reply was 'Not sure if we, as believers, will be here next week,' meaning the rapture of the church is so close. Because of current events in America, we will be gone soon. I said, 'You cannot look at our country [the United States of America] and equate it to biblical prophecy.' The time frame for prophecy is understood by looking at Israel, how is God working with His chosen people, Israel, and what the Scripture teaches us of end-times. What is the Abrahamic covenant? Is the United States in biblical prophecy? The book covers these terms and more. How does God use other nations to accomplish His plan for mankind, and what will our part as Americans be in the tribulation and the future?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve G. Karvelas's new book will challenge believers to consider the potential for an imminent change.
Karvelas offers relevant scripture and thoughtful reflection within the pages of this discussion of eschatology.
