MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Voice of God: Put PTSD in the Hands of God": a potent and inspiring tale of faith, recovery, and overcoming life's obstacles. "Voice of God: Put PTSD in the Hands of God" is the creation of published author Steve "Mr. E" Engel, a loving father and dedicated community member who has a career in the chemistry field.
Engel shares, "This fictitious war story follows a troop from boot camp to Geneva. From high school to Washington. From private to general. From learning to walk to fighting PTSD. Using a weekend retreat to bring peace of mind for the whole troop. Lead by the 'Voice of God' to victory in Vietnam."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve "Mr. E" Engel's new book is a powerful look into the life experience of many veterans suffering with PTSD.
Engel shares a heartfelt and emotionally stirring story for the consideration of readers with an interest in military history, faith, and mental health.
Consumers can purchase "Voice of God: Put PTSD in the Hands of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
