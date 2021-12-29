MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gideon: The Keys to Victory in Jesus": a fascinating exploration of an often-overlooked figure in the Old Testament. "Gideon: The Keys to Victory in Jesus" is the creation of published author Steven Allison, a loving husband who currently resides in Bloomfield, Indiana.
Allison shares, "The physical, emotional, and spiritual battles we face on a daily basis can wear us down. Sometimes, it seems we face overwhelmingly impossible odds. The intention of this book is to study the biblical person Gideon and learn characteristics that can help us achieve what we feel at times is elusive:
"Victory in Jesus"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Allison's new book is a creative opportunity for personal and spiritual growth.
Allison shares a carefully researched and encouraging discussion in hopes of empowering others on their path to a better understanding of God.
