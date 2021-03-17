MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unprepared!: The Unsealing of the Book of Revelation": an excellent exposition that tackles the prophesized end of life and civilization as stated in the Bible and prepares humanity for the Rapture and the events that come beforehand. "Unprepared!: The Unsealing of the Book of Revelation" is the creation of published author Steven E. Gardner, a simple layman who has studied prophecy for almost fifty years. He served six years as an army soldier with tours of duty in Korea and Japan.
Gardner shares, "Humanity is about to enter what the Bible calls 'the time of the end,' the seventieth week of Daniel, otherwise known as the Revelation of Jesus Christ.
"This book, undergirded and based upon biblical prophecy presents the time frame, the chronology of events, and the solution you must choose if you want to survive until the rapture.
"In February 2028, the angels of heaven will announce, 'The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of God and of His Christ.' All the nations of the world will reject that decree, and Jesus Christ, the 'King of kings and Lord of lords,' is going to become the enemy of mankind. What are you going to do, oh reader, when the UFOs begin to show up? What are you going to think about Jesus and God then? Are you going to believe the 'aliens' or are you going to believe the Word of God? If you don't know the truth, how will you recognize deception?
"By May 2033, the end of this age will have come. The church will be gone from the earth. The climate will be altered into a new system without the sun. Civilization will have ceased to exist. In fact, only a remnant of Israel will survive to populate the earth going into the Millennium. Mankind is going to be exterminated from off the surface of the earth by judgments of hail, fire, famine, pestilence, plagues, war, heat, economic collapse, and finally an earthquake so powerful that every city in the world will be destroyed, and the mountains and islands are going to disappear! The only thing that will remain is darkness.
"This is the prophecy of the end. Get ready; it is coming."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven E. Gardner's new book is a great guide for every human to clearly see and understand the prophecy of the world's end, so as to be equipped and illuminated of how to attain survival in His Kingdom.
Hence, this work is a key to prepare the unprepared.
