"Romans: Dispensationally Considered: A Grace Expositional Commentary" from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven L. Tackett is a verse-by-verse expositional commentary of Romans.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Romans: Dispensationally Considered: A Grace Expositional Commentary": an insightful take that approaches the scripture fully and with the intended meaning by God. "Romans: Dispensationally Considered: A Grace Expositional Commentary" is the creation of published author Steven L. Tackett, a well-known teacher, conference speaker, pastor, and evangelist. He is also the president of Grace Bible Network, which produces weekly radio broadcasts and online classes.
Tackett writes, "We could all say that God has sent us to be witnesses for the gospel. That is true. However, there is a certain uniqueness about Paul. This is a special sending to be called to be an apostle. It is a very special sending when it comes directly from the Lord Himself. To say anything less would diminish the importance of Paul's commissioning. Yet, Paul refers to himself as a servant of Jesus Christ and discloses the purpose of his commission. He starts out by stating that he was called to be an apostle separated unto the gospel of God. The word gospel means good news. However, there is more than one type of gospel or one type of good news in the word of God. Later, we will see that Paul was separated from the Twelve. He was called to be the Apostle to the Gentiles, also known as the Uncircumcision. Peter, James, John, and the others were called as Apostles to the Jews, also known as the Circumcision. This may be difficult for many of you to swallow, but we will see, without a shadow of a doubt, that Paul was to be the Apostle to the Gentiles with a message distinctly different from the other Twelve."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven L. Tackett's new book establishes a complete argument for the justification of God's wrath and the plan for redemption for those who choose to believe in the finished work.
Consumers can purchase "Romans: Dispensationally Considered: A Grace Expositional Commentary" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Romans: Dispensationally Considered: A Grace Expositional Commentary," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing