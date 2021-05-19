ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven R. Kahler, a lifelong resident of South Central Pennsylvania, an ardent member of his local congregation, an avid reader, and a fire department station lieutenant and battalion chief of a search-and-rescue unit, has completed his new book "To What Ends…": an evoking tale of people giving in to their emotions that bring them to commit violence for their own gain.
Kahler writes, "Personal violence is often driven by emotion.
Emotion determines to what extent that violence is taken.
Once the violence is released, emotion takes a sidestep to satisfaction.
But satisfaction is short-lived, then emotion is once more in control.
To what ends will we go?"
Published by Page Publishing, Steven R. Kahler's tale is a ghastly reflection of humanity's twisted will to have their own way through violence, which stems from unchecked emotions that destroy lives.
This book also portrays the result of violence and what it truly does to those ensnared by their blind anger.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "To What Ends…" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
