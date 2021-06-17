MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bible Studies 101 and 102: For God's Glory": a comprehensive offering for those who seek to learn from the Bible. "Bible Studies 101 and 102: For God's Glory" is the creation of published author Steven Sprague, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who retired from federal service in 2010.
Sprague shares, "When God declared that He had told us all things, it doesn't even begin to describe all the information awaiting us between the covers of the Bible. Each of the selected subject matters in this book is a condensed summary of my study of the topic as presented in the Bible with the correlated Bible scriptures cited for easy reference, reproof, and self-study.
"The first section of the book entitled 'Bible Studies 101' is representative of some of the basic teachings from the Bible answering common questions surrounding subjects such as salvation, dealing with temptations, raising families, death, while adding a short history of the Bible, how to study it, an overview of the Books of the Bible, and more.
"The second section, 'Bible Studies 102,' holds deeper teachings of biblical subjects like the three world ages, the Kenites, healthy foods, birth of Christ, a two-part series on angels, signs of the end times, and others.
"The studies are taken directly from God's Word, unbridled by academia, religion, denomination, doctrine, tenant, tradition, philosophy or theology—just the Bible. Study resources are the King James Authorized Version Bible, the New Strong's Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible (Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek language dictionaries), Green's Interlinear Bible (manuscripts of the original Hebrew and Greek text), and Webster's Dictionary.
"These studies will help open your Bible to understanding as written, but we have to read it. The Bible is His letter to us, teaching history, language, natural sciences, how to live productive, loving, healthy and happy lives, including our supernatural, spiritual, and eternal lives to follow and so much more. Our Father simply desires that His children grow in wisdom and love for Him as He loves us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Sprague's new book is a thorough detailing of the Bible and how adult learners can facilitate active learning practices.
The author's extensive study of the Bible is evident in this meticulously crafted study guide for Bible students.
View a synopsis of "Bible Studies 101 and 102: For God's Glory" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Bible Studies 101 and 102: For God's Glory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bible Studies 101 and 102: For God's Glory," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
