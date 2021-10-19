HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading bank software engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry is pleased to announce the formation of a compliance organization focused on meeting the increasing demand for skilled compliance professionals in community banking.
To lead this organization, Joanna Mullendore joins STG from U.S. Bank where she supported Elavon as part of the Payment Services Chief Risk Office. Ms. Mullendore brings more than 20 years of risk and compliance experience, including roles as a Federal Reserve examiner and KPMG regulatory consultant. She has a unique understanding of the challenges community banks face in recruiting and retaining top compliance and risk talent.
"Our clients have asked us to expand our operational offerings to support their growing needs in the compliance and risk areas," commented Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "With Joanna's leadership, we have a team that can provide outsourced offerings at a fraction of the cost, while providing a high-quality service."
In addition to Ms. Mullendore, STG's welcomes Rebecca Stuckey to this newly formed team where she will help shape and develop this capability. Ms. Stuckey has worked across the financial services industry, including senior audit, compliance and CRA roles at PNC Bank and U. S. Bank.
"Joanna and Becky add another level of capability into STG, allowing us to provide an even deeper set of services to our banking clients. We couldn't be more excited to see how they shape this service." said Ben.
STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize their delivery of banking services.
