MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Land Where Wisdom Speaks, Where Trees All Dance and Play": is the posthumous release from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Whiston, Sr., an ordained minister, professional certified empowerment coach, and certified suicide preventionist. He was passionate about helping those in need.
"The Land Where Wisdom Speaks, Where Trees All Dance and Play is a playful allegory about the Christian life depicting the Fruit of the Spirit as personalities come alive. The story begins in response to pilgrim's prayer for Wisdom, where he is miraculously translated to the Father's garden path, encountering the flower of love to begin his journey. As each beautifully illustrated persona guides the character; Pilgrim, on his journey of life, he discovers a deeper understanding for each characteristic fruit recorded in Galatians 5:22–23. The book includes a chapter on the armor of God, and another on Rheme in the author's unique allegorical, poetic prose.
The book began as a vision resulting from the author's prayer for wisdom over six years during a time of self-imposed hardships, With rich details and thought provoking verses, this title is certain to engage those seeking a deeper relationship with her faith. Readers have commented on the ease with which they have found themselves relating to many of the situations offered and taken delight in the biblical allegories that have helped them grow in their faith.
The author concludes, "It is with an enthusiastic heart I offer you, the reader, to walk with me now along the garden path, where trees all dance and play."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Whiston, Sr.'s new book is an elegantly detailed testament to the human spirit.
