WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Solution Partners continues to expand its hospitality consulting division with experts in key fields of human resources, talent acquisition strategy, and revenue strategy that can bring innovation and change solutions to hotel owners, management companies, and restaurants.
Cindy Johnson is the President of Global Hospitality Connections bringing over 35 years of luxury Human Resources hospitality experience at the property level. Cindy's expertise is in creating domestic and international talent strategies, benefits and rewards systems, service standards and processes, training, as well as developing mentorship and coaching programs for executive and leadership teams. After working internationally in both Germany and Switzerland, Cindy returned to the United States where she worked for a group of twelve boutique resorts for over 10 years as the Director of Human Resources. Following that, she began work as the Vice President of Human Resources for the iconic, 5-star, 5-diamond, The Broadmoor Resort. Cindy has a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Oklahoma State University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida. Cindy was Chair of the Board of Directors of the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, was named "Hotelier of the Year" by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, "Most Valuable Volunteer" by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, and was also named one of the Top 75 Leaders in the Hospitality Industry by Lodging Magazine.
Frank Sotet is the Founder and Principal Consultant of Talent Acquisition Strategy Advisors (TAS Advisors) bringing a 40-year balanced career between hotel operations, human resources, talent acquisition, and talent strategy. His Human Resources expertise includes streamlining technology for efficient human resources enablement, optimal scaling to support growth, and maximum cost reductions specific to hiring, training, and retention. Frank is a second-generation hotelier with his operational foundation stemming from his full-service General Manager and hotel senior leadership roles for a variety of global brands including Hyatt, Marriott, and Hilton. He also held corporate HR leadership roles with Boykin Hospitality and Alliance Hospitality, with portfolios of Full and Select as well as Union and Non-Union hotels. For the past 10 years, Frank served as the Talent Acquisition leader for Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Frank is also a long-time SHRM member, a Certified Relocation Professional, and is currently a Strategic Advisor for a variety of recruiting technology-related vendor service and system providers. As part of his community involvement, Frank volunteers with the Alzheimer's Association and works with Toys for Tots as a Fundraising Coordinator.
Jack Lindemuth is founder of JLL Commercial Strategy Consulting which specializes in maximizing total revenues and profits for independent boutique, luxury hotels, and resorts. He is amongst the few comprehensive commercial strategy leaders whose skillset combines superior business acumen with advanced education from top-tier universities and industry certifications across revenue, sales, and marketing. Prior to consulting, Jack held dynamic revenue strategy leadership roles at Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Denihan Hospitality Group, and Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, where he maintained ownership relations with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and LaSalle Hotel Properties. Lindemuth obtained his bachelor's degree from the School of Hospitality Management at Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree in asset management and development at Georgetown University. His motto is "Continuous Evolution" which he believes is essential in the ever-changing and exciting landscape of commercial strategy.
About Strategic Solution Partners
Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Solution Provider founded in 2007. Comprised of top-tier industry executives focused on providing ownership and management business partners with long-term revenue and performance-enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. Their services are tailored to their client's specific needs and range from strategic planning and organizational alignment to consultative experts reaching across the operational disciplines, to interim task force support for management and leadership in sales, marketing, revenue, and operations positions. Recognized by Inc5000's as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies 3 years in a row and listed as one of Times Financial Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, Strategic Solution Partners innovative team, creative problem solving, industry leading talent, and a broad range of resources allows their clients to quickly access the solution to their specific need.
