WEST CHESTER, Pa., Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Solution Partners continues to expand its hospitality consulting division with experts in key fields of finance, design and investment that can bring innovation and change to hotel owners, management companies, and restaurants.
Michael Teplin is a strategic financial leader who has been a hospitality CFO five times where he developed portfolios, people, profits, brands and owner's equity at hotel, food and beverage, and nightlife companies. Teplin most recently was the Chief Financial Officer of Selina Holdings SE, one of the world's fastest-growing hospitality brands that provides guests at their 80 locations on three continents a unique experience combining boutique hotel rooms, co-working space, and hostels to seamlessly travel and study/work abroad. Prior to that he worked throughout his forty-year career with both multi-generational entrepreneurial family companies and Fortune 50 companies, both domestically and internationally. Teplin can support a company to acquire assets, put debt in place and reposition assets, ensure corporate governance adheres to a company's processes as well as define accountability and transparency for its leaders and stakeholders.
Glen Coben is the founder of Glen & Company, a New York City-based, award-winning architecture and design firm that provides customized designs. Coben's extensive portfolio includes hotel repositioning and renovation, new builds, restaurants, residential, retail, corporate offices, and showrooms. His firm has been featured in Hospitality Design, Metropolis, Interior Design as well as Architectural Digest. Coben is a member of the Board of Advisors for the Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship at Hotel School at Cornell University's College of Business. He is also a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of HD Magazine as well as a member of the Board of Advisors of Culintro, a culinary trade organization whose mission is to establish a source that will provide insights on major trends and serve as a gateway to influence culinary industry development.
Dr. Donald W. Wise is a tenured multiple award-winning senior investment banking executive with extensive domestic advisory and consulting experience. Wise is the Co-founder and Senior Managing Director of Turnbull Capital Group. The Turnbull Capital Group team has executed approximately $19.5 billion of hospitality transactions, debt and equity placements, restructuring, bankruptcies, and lender owner real estate over the past 37 years. Prior to founding Turnbull Capital Group, Wise was the founder of CBRE Hotels, a division of the world's largest commercial real estate services firm. He was also the founder of the Global Hospitality Industry Leisure and Hospitality Investment Banking hospitality lending practice at Johnson Capital in 2007, which is now Walker & Dunlop.
"Michael, Glen, and Donald each bring a diverse background and skill set that will help our clients craft creative solutions to address their specific needs. We are excited to welcome them to the team and look forward to their contributions," states Bill Scanlon, President and CEO of Strategic Solution Partners.
About Strategic Solution Partners
Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Solution Provider founded in 2007. Comprised of top tier industry executives focused on providing ownership and management business partners with long term revenue and performance-enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. Their services are tailored to their client's specific needs and range from strategic planning and organizational alignment to consultative experts reaching across the operational disciplines, to interim task force support for management and leadership in sales, marketing, revenue, and operations positions. Recognized by Inc5000's as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies 3 years in a row and listed as one of Times Financial Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, Strategic Solution Partners innovative team, creative problem solving, industry leading talent, and a broad range of resources allows their clients to quickly access the solution to their specific need.
