WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Solution Partners was featured on In Depth Series with Laurence Fishburne, which shares the perspectives of thought leaders and experts about the evolution of the business environment. SSP, as a consulting firm has been at the forefront of hospitality industry innovation and leadership by creating solutions to address the specific needs of hoteliers.
The In Depth Series with Laurence Fishburne, an educational program that airs on public television, selects organizations that demonstrate creativity and adaptability in the face of challenges. The series showcases the lessons of forward-thinking companies in order to share ideas and lessons learned.
During their segment, Strategic Solution Partners described founding the firm in 2007 to provide temporary staffing, known as task force, for the hotel industry. At the time, taskforce services were not a commonly adopted solution from outside sources, making it difficult for hotel owners and operators to find short-term coverage for open positions. SSP helped educate the hotel community about the benefits of taskforce and became known for prioritizing delivering the right talent within 72 hours and for positioning itself as a partner that focused on the performance of the talent provided.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on hospitality, Strategic Solution Partners has evolved its services beyond taskforce alone. SSP is focused on providing innovative solutions that help the hospitality industry successfully operate beyond COVID-19.
In addition, Strategic Solutions Partners will continue to expand services by leveraging strategic alliances with companies like Sales Boost, an online training provider, and Search Wide International, a recruiting company. These alliances complement the services SSP offers, allowing SSP to provide holistic solutions to their clients in the hospitality industry. SSP wants to be a living example of the viability and success of running a remote company that provides high-level consulting services to all the clients they work with.
"Our consulting practice assists owner-operators with their return to profitability and leaves them with all the resources and tools to continue on their own," says Bill Scanlon, President and CEO.
The Strategic Solutions Partners segment of In Depth with Laurence Fishburne can viewed here.
About Strategic Solutions Partner
Strategic Solution Partners is a Hospitality Solution Provider founded in 2007. Comprised of top-tier industry executives focused on providing ownership and management business partners with long-term revenue and performance-enhancing solutions in both domestic and international capacities. Their services are tailored to their clients' individual pain points and range from strategic planning and organizational alignment, to consultative experts reaching across the operational disciplines, to interim task force support for management and leadership in sales, marketing, revenue and operations positions. Recognized by Inc5000's as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies three years in a row, and listed as one of Times Financial Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, Strategic Solution Partners' innovative team, creative problem-solving, industry-leading talent, and broad range of resources allows clients to quickly access solutions to their specific needs.
About In Depth Series
"In Depth Series with host Laurence Fishburne", an award-winning series, promotes a tradition of purely educational, unbiased television programming across the industrial spectrum. Through Long-Established Partnerships In The Modern Television Paradigm, And With A Specialization In New-Media Techniques, Social Media And Marketing, In Depth Provides An Exceptional Stage For Stories About The Human Condition And The World As It Exists Today. A Story Needs To Be Seen And Heard To Make An Impact. The In Depth Development And Distribution Team Is Uniquely Positioned To Help Communicate Stories Of Great Importance Through Innovative Storytelling
