PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bel Essence skin care products are formulated as unisex products, suitable for all customers no matter how they identify. The products are effective for all skin types, and address common skin concerns with natural and organic ingredients. After requests from men customers, Bel Essence created new products to solve their specific needs. The Bel Essence Hair And Skin Conditioning Lotion for After Shave and After Grooming combines oils and natural extracts that have deep conditioning benefits for both hair and skin. The lotion is created to condition clean shaven skin on both face and scalp, as well as closely shaved beards and hair. The lotion deeply hydrates skin and hair, encourages hair growth, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles and signs of aging.
The Hydrating and Skin Restoring Face Balm restores skin on the go, perfect for the active and outdoor lifestyle. Nutrient rich oils and butters are combined in a pocket-sized balm to give skin the necessary nutrients to be healthy, hydrated and naturally anti-aging. Beeswax protects skin from weather and environmental effects. Important anti-oxidant vitamins accelerate cell regeneration and increase collagen and elastin for firm, smooth skin. The Bel Essence for Men line adds delicious fragrances to products that both men and their partners will love. "The men's products were launched to fill needs expressed by men customers, and also in response to women customers reporting that husbands and partners were 'borrowing' their skincare," said Chris Williams, PR Manager for Bel Essence.
For the holidays, in addition to the new men's line, the Bel Essence annual "Season of Savings" introduces new product options, special sales and giveaways to make everyone's holiday season bright. The new product duos are popular products that are paired together to save time and dollars when ordering. The duos can be "mini-gifted" by adding the gift wrapping option, packaged in a biodegradable cellophane bag and tied with the signature blue ribbon. Starting October 15, Bel Essence will be including free full size products in randomly selected orders, and every order placed is an entry for a big giveaway of gift bags worth at least $50. Rounding out the Season of Savings will be coupon codes emailed to customers for special discounts throughout the season.
The launch of men's products is also joined by the launch of the Bel Essence Rewards programs. Customers can earn points for every dollar spent as well as for engagement on social media, and can redeem points for discounts on their orders. Customers can also earn discounts by referring friends. "Bel Essence has a very loyal following and wants to reward their customers not just with healthy skin, but also with discounts to make it easier for them to buy the products they love," Chris Williams.
Stuff a stocking and give the gift of healthy skin this holiday season, and enjoy the savings at Bel Essence.
