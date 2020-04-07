BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuffed Puffs® is taking marshmallows to a whole new level again. Preparing you for the ultimate summer treat, the brand is launching its newest flavor, Chocolate-on-Chocolate. The latest addition to Stuffed Puffs® will make chocolate lovers rejoice with its decadently cocoa marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate.
Stuffed Puffs® had a smashing debut last summer with its original Classic Milk Chocolate filled marshmallow and is now releasing its Chocolate-on-Chocolate flavor, along with a completed refreshed packaged look. Fans can find the latest flavor available on-shelves in select retailers this April and beginning today on the brand's digital shop at StuffedPuffs.com.
"Stuffed Puffs was born around the campfire and for good reason," says CEO and Founder, Michael Tierney, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. "It's taken the country by storm and we are so excited to offer Chocolate-on-Chocolate to make an old-fashioned American favorite even better."
Stuffed Puffs® has developed its own proprietary technology and manufacturing processes. The brand built its first wholly owned manufacturing facility in 2019 but product demand has been so high that Stuffed Puffs® is currently in the process of building a new 150,000 square feet plant that will open later this 2020 year. Stuffed Puffs® ingeniously solves the problem by putting the chocolate inside the marshmallow so the chocolate melts while the marshmallow toasts, giving you the perfect s'more every time. Amazingly tasty, fail proof, and eminently shareable, Stuffed Puffs® is the textbook definition of making good things better!
Stuffed Puffs® Chocolate-on-Chocolate will be available this April in various national retailers and will continue to roll out to more stores throughout Summer 2020. To keep up-to-date with Stuffed Puffs® news and launches, visit www.StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
About Stuffed Puffs®
Stuffed Puffs® is the first commercially available marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that that life is more fun filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that not all marshmallows are created equal. For more information, visit www.StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
