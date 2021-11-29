CAMBRIDGE, Mass., CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., and PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudoc has been recognized by Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN) as one of 10 Start-ups to Watch in 2021.
Sudoc is a different kind of chemical company, with a mission to outperform toxic chemicals to remove them from our planet. Sudoc's TAML® catalysts are a breakthrough solution that can replace and eliminate toxic chemicals in a wide range of cleaning and environmental treatment applications.
A Founder and CEO of Sudoc, Roger Berry, states "We are honored to be recognized by the experts at Chemical & Engineering News as a start-up to watch in 2021. Sudoc is founded on a new, sustainable chemistry and committed to the long-term well-being of our planet. We are developing a range of products starting with Dot™, our brand for cleaning products targeting difficult cleaning problems."
The first Dot product helps restoration and remediation companies clean mold stains. Dot is a faster and more sustainable solution that is easier for workers to use and, with dramatically less chemical content, less intrusive for the building owner.
Berry added: "Sudoc's chemistry can more efficiently address big market problems that are currently served by large volumes of chemicals. In addition to dot cleaning products, we are working on industrial water treatment solutions under the brand Neat™, a New Environmental Approach to Treatment, and solutions for mineralizing waste pharmaceuticals. The potential for our technology to transform the planet for the better is extraordinary and reflects the vision of Sudoc's first investor, Hunter Lewis, a pioneering innovator and former CEO of Cambridge Associates LLC, whose Family Office has made a significant commitment and investment in Sudoc and its revolutionary technology."
For over three decades, Dr. Terry Collins, Founder and Creator of Sudoc, Head of Carnegie Mellon's Institute for Green Science, and recipient of the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award in 1999, has led the development and related breakthroughs of TAML® catalysts, which have remarkable oxidation capabilities. Sudoc has an all-fields license agreement with Carnegie Mellon University ("CMU") for IP related to the revolutionary invention.
Responding to C&EN's recognition, Dr. Collins remarked: "It is an honor that Sudoc has been chosen to be part of this impressive list of companies, which are working to address pressing global issues by leveraging chemistry as a solution. Given an ever-expanding number of chemicals in use today, over 300,000, we are thrilled to share how TAML® catalysts yield faster and dramatically more active processes that have game-changing possibilities. It is critical for the health of the planet that we lessen the chemical burden that we are placing on all living beings, and I believe that Sudoc is aligned to a better and more sustainable future."
Formed in 2020 with operations in Cambridge, MA, Charlottesville, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA, Sudoc is a mission-driven company. Sudoc's largest shareholder is a pair of Trusts established by Sudoc Founders Dr. Terry Collins and Dr. Pete Myers that are committed to serving the public good by using future financial returns from Sudoc to fund research into the problem of endocrine disrupting chemicals—toxic chemicals that disrupt the hormone systems of living beings, reducing human fertility, increasing incidence of disease, and adversely impacting behavior. The term "endocrine disruption" was coined by Dr. Myers who was a Co-Author of the seminal book on the subject, Our Stolen Future.
Dr. Myers commented: "It is critical we change the way we use chemicals. Dr. Shanna Swan's recently released book Countdown has reinforced the research that shows male fertility declining by 50% over the last 50 years. This trend extends to our future at an alarming rate. Endocrine disrupting chemicals are central to this decline in fertility. I helped launch Sudoc because I believe we can fundamentally change the way we use chemicals. The problem is so big that it demands a response equal to the challenge."
About Sudoc
Sudoc is an innovative chemical industry startup developing a sustainable but powerful chemistry that can outperform toxic chemicals in many applications. Born from a breakthrough in science, our patent-protected catalysts developed at Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Green Science, supercharge other chemicals to oxidize a wide variety of compounds. TAML®️ catalysts yield faster, dramatically more active, yet controllable catalytic processes that have game-changing possibilities. Our first brand, Dot -- Dilute Oxidation Technology™ -- will use this chemistry to address a series of difficult cleaning problems beginning with mold stains. Dot's simply dry powder formulation mixes with water on site, replacing highly toxic chemical liquids packaged in bulky plastic jugs. Dot Mold Stain Cleaner is more powerful, less toxic, and highly effective for professional mold remediators. Sudoc's mission is to outperform toxic chemicals to remove them from our planet. Led by a world-class team, Sudoc is a business founded on the principle of doing well by doing good. To learn more, visit: https://www.sudoc.com/
Media Contact
Olga DeMetri, Sudoc, 3019061109, Olgademetri@gmail.com
SOURCE Sudoc