MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Time to Remember": an affirmation that life does go on and love is never truly lost. "A Time to Remember" is the creation of published author Sue Grubbs, a woman of deep faith who has faced and overcome much adversity in life through the help of God.
Grubbs shares, "This book is about a couple who fell in love quickly. They wanted to follow what God wanted for them, and they talked with their pastor about what they should do. They attended premarriage counseling and fell deeper in love over the next two months. They wanted to be married more than ever after the counseling sessions were over, and they asked the preacher if he would marry them.
"The preacher wanted them to wait another month so that they could get to know each other's families. Michael and Donna didn't think that they could wait that long and still did as God wanted them to. Donna's father didn't want them to get married. Michael wanted his family to meet her, so they planned to go to his mother's house for them to meet.
"On the way to his mother's house, they stopped to visit a small church. After the service, they asked the pastor if he would marry them, and the pastor asked them questions; then he married them. On their way to his mother's house, they stopped at a hotel for the night and were attacked by three men. They beat up Michael very badly and then went after Donna. Her father stopped the men and took her to the hospital to be checked out. When she was released, her father took her home.
"Find out what happens to this young couple. Hopefully you will enjoy this book with all its twists and turns along the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Grubbs's new book is a well-written narrative that, although fictitious, communicates an underlying message that is relevant to real life. Anyone who has ever experienced tragic loss and carried on will find comfort in the pages of this book.
View a synopsis of "A Time to Remember" on YouTube.
