MEADVILLE, Pa., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alaska Veterans": a thoroughly enjoyable and unique history. "Alaska Veterans" is the creation of published author Suellyn Wright Novak Colonel, USAF, RET, a thirty-two-year veteran of the US Air Force who served as a US Air Force colonel squadron commander in Alaska. An avid appreciator of military history, she began volunteering for the Alaska Veterans Museum and later held the position of president within the organization.
Novak shares, "Alaska, the last frontier, has many one-of-a-kind stories, unknown often to even her residents. The Alaska Veterans Museum exists to tell and interpret these military history stories to preserve her sons' and daughters' military experiences and to support her veterans. The museum preserves this rich history through exhibits and displays of uniforms, weapons, artifacts, movies, photos and recordings, dioramas and models. All five branches of the US military have shaped 'the great land.' Journey with us from the last shot of the American Civil War fired in Alaskan water (although it was Russian Alaska then) in 1865 through the Army building our state infrastructure, to the birth of native Alaskan rights, to stories of sons' love for their fathers, to unbelievable heroism when Alaska was invaded and occupied by the Japanese, to an Alaskan love story. If you cannot visit us to hear these stories in person, this book brings them to you to enjoy and to be inspired!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suellyn Wright Novak Colonel, USAF, RET's new book is a well-researched presentation of little-known historical facts related to the military in Alaska.
The author's passion for military history is presented in this enjoyable and considerate examination of Alaska's military history.
