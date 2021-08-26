MARS, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buying cars is easy; maintaining them properly is what tests the driver. While the car might be loaded with a plethora of top-notch features, when not serviced regularly it will fail to live up to expectations. However, servicing cars might burn big holes in the pocket. Toyota customers in Mars, Pennsylvania don't have to worry about servicing their cars anymore as the Baierl Toyota dealership offers a wide range of vehicle protection plans.
1. Extended Service Contracts – Be it new or used vehicles, customers can extend the duration of service contracts. Customers can not only raise unlimited claims while servicing their vehicles at the dealership but also save on repair costs. Opting for this plan allows customers to leverage additional benefits including substitute transportation, 24-hour roadside assistance, trip-interruption protection, and road hazard tire protection.
2. Lifetime Oil and Filter Program – This program is a scheduled maintenance plan leveraging which customers can get their vehicle inspected for oil and filters by a licensed technician at any Lithia-owned store.
3. GAP Insurance – Under the GAP insurance protection plan, customers can be protected from an unpaid financial balance in the event of total loss or theft of the vehicle. By opting for the plan, the customer might avoid paying off installments of vehicles they don't own anymore. However, the balance is determined based on the vehicle's Actual Cash Value that insurers typically pay off.
4. Appearance Protection Plan – The appearance protection plan covers the interior and exterior elements of the car. The plan can help get a higher trade-in value for cars with damaged interior and exterior elements when the lease ends.
Those customers interested to learn more about the vehicle protection plans at Baierl Toyota can visit the dealership's website at http://www.baierltoyota.com or call the dealership at (724) 655-4309. The Baierl Toyota dealership is located at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, Pennsylvania 16046.
