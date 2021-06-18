MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Read My Mind": a candid and eloquent compilation of the author's personal thoughts and problems and how she resolved every stumbling block with the aid of the Holy Word. In this fascinating read, the author bears witness to God being present both in good and bad times. "Read My Mind" is the creation of published author Supalux Vanda Satornsuntikul, a great woman with a BS degree in Statistic and Computer from Open University in Thailand and a master's in Computer Science in Philadelphia, a competent owner of a massage clinic in Rice, Texas, and a devout Christian for twelve years.
Satornsuntikul shares, "This book had been written from journal of everyday life. In every journal, it's composed of two parts. The first part is telling about the event and problem that happened in that day and how to solve that problem by using the philosophy of the Bible. The second part is telling the story and the teaching in the Bible that relates directly to the problem. And see the how Bible solve the problem by using the words of GOD.
"In every day of these journal, end up with the word-of-wisdom that will help to remember the story and how it relates to the Bible. I do believe that GOD has answer to all problem. And the problem might be easily be solve."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Supalux Vanda Satornsuntikul's new book is a highly recommended read for those who are questioning God's existence.
