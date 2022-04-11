Garden Media Group has released its 2022 Garden Superstars for Spring, featuring a variety of innovative new products.
PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As we enter 2022 with anticipation and hopefulness, we eagerly await what the spring gardening season will bring," said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media. "We are excited to help introduce these amazing new and innovative ideas to better the gardening world."
These amazing products will not only bring more color to your home but make sure you have a successful and professional looking garden.
Here is Garden Media's list of Garden Superstars for Spring 2022.
1) New Monster Kit from Thriving Design maximizes growth and possibilities. Snapped up by industry growers and consumers alike in its 2021 retail debut year, C-BITEs from Thriving Design will expand with a new product for 2022. The world's first fully DIY plant support system, C-BITE garden clips are a snap to use, connecting garden stakes and ties into custom shapes and structures that can be rebuilt and reimagined season after season.
New in 2022, growers and gardeners can reach new heights with the Monster Kit, which provides 100 C-BITEs and 30 garden stakes in multiple sizes in the brand's signature colors. Strong enough to form larger structures like trellises and tents and versatile enough to accommodate fast-growing crops like cannabis, the Monster Kit provides gardeners with the support they need to dream – and grow – bigger. Available in spring through garden centers nationwide and online through Williams-Sonoma.com.
To order or obtain more information, contact sales@thrivingdesign.com.
2) New Variety from Bushel and Berry®:
The first hanging basket blueberry on the market! Midnight Cascade has white, bell-shaped flowers in the spring lead to an abundant summer crop of blueberries. The ripe fruit is packed with aromatic flavors and antioxidants. The foliage has hints of red that will darken in the fall weather. It grows to a height of 18-24" with a cascading habit. Fruits during summer and fall and works best in zones 5-9.
3) Bloomables® Top Blooming Varieties
Create a colorful new visual for your yard by adding super blooming plants from Bloomables®, a new collection of Star® Roses and Plants' best flowering shrubs, roses and perennials that are easy-to-grow for gardeners of any level. Already dreaming of warm and colorful summer sunsets? With Sunset Horizon™, you don't have to wait. This attractive Floribunda is stunning in both containers and the landscape.
Nothing beats effortless blooms from spring to frost. Sitting Pretty™ rose does just that with bright pink, fluffy, Grandiflora flowers. Matched with good disease resistance and attractive form, this easy-to-grow shrub stands out in the landscape or a container. Visit bloomables.com for more information!
4) It's a Breeze® Rose - Winter hardy to zone 4, heat tolerant and extremely disease resistant, this tough but attractive groundcover rose makes gardening a breeze! The adorable dark red or dreamy ivory blush blooms of It's a Breeze® appear in spring and rebloom into fall, maturing to 2.5–3' high by 3–4' wide. A heat-tolerant choice that thrives in full sun, it's an excellent choice for accents, hedges, or mass plantings. It's a Breeze® Rose is offered through Southern Living® Plant Collection and Sunset® Plant Collection.
5) All-in-one Sprayer
Care for your home and plants the easy way! Lightweight and easy to use, Centurion's one-touch battery powered sprayer has an adjustable spray head featuring a 360-degree spray mist or jet stream. Perfect for watering inside and outside plants as well as cleaning and disinfecting your home.
6) The Garden for Wildlife Collection of native plants makes it easier to plant with a purpose. Each collection contains a curated combination of native plants based on science to support the highest numbers of butterflies, bees, and birds and feed them over three seasons. These plants make it easy to do the greatest good in your region, and arrive directly to your door.
The collections (Spring Bee Buffet, Hummingbird Heroes, Monarch Munchables, and Pollinator Power) are available in 6- or 12-plant options catering to both part- and full-sun. Now available in 34 states across the southeast, northeast, mid-Atlantic, and southwest.
For more information and to order, visit Gardenforwildlife.org.
Garden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information visit: http://www.gardenmediagroup.com.
Media Contact
Katie Dubow, Garden Media Group, 6104443040, katie@gardenmediagroup.com
SOURCE Garden Media Group