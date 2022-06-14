Scholarship honors late executive Paul Wiese, commemorating his contributions to students aspiring to be accounting and financial professionals
RADNOR, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced that Lydia McLuen, a student at Portland State University, is the first-ever recipient of the Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award.
Surgent recently renamed its university scholarship award to honor Wiese, a Surgent team member who passed away in 2021. The company chose the new name based on Wiese's deep commitment to supporting students in their career aspirations. The scholarship is part of Surgent's broader grant program, which in 2021 alone awarded over $400,000 in cash scholarships and review courses.
"We were immediately taken with Lydia's ability to see the opportunity the accounting profession offered her as she pivoted from a career in hospitality to one that serves the restaurant and hospitality industry through accounting and finance," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "That entrepreneurial drive is essential for today's accounting professionals and we congratulate Lydia on being this year's recipient of Surgent's Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award. We wish Lydia great success in her continued studies and in achieving her goal to become a CPA."
The Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award is open to all business students who are working toward an accounting or finance-related major and attending an accredited college or university within the United States. Each spring and winter semester, the award provides winning applicants a cash scholarship of $2,500 along with a full review course for the certification of their choice, including CPA, CMA, EA or SIE.
"Surgent is supportive, and provides instructors, one-on-one coaching, and even a tiered product program for greater accessibility," said McLuen in her video entry. "Asking for help is never a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of strength. The truth is, with Surgent's help, I am confident that I will pass the CPA exam."
For more information about the Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award, visit https://www.surgent.com/higher-education/surgent-scholarship-program.
About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education
Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at http://www.Surgent.com.
About KnowFully Learning Group
The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit http://www.KnowFully.com.
