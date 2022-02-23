MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bill Weaver the Duck that Got Stuck": an amusing juvenile story that imparts an important message about prayer. "Bill Weaver the Duck that Got Stuck" is the work of published author Susan Ann Calhoun, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who lives in the Pacific Northwest on a small farm.
Calhoun shares, "Bill Weaver the Duck that Got Stuck is a true story about what happened to one of my ducks. The story is told in a way to bring the reader along in the adventure with the characters. The story told in rhyme makes it fun to read and listen to.
"This story is one of the countless true stories to be told of the interactions, behaviors, and experiences I have been so blessed to observe and record. It is the account of the inside view of the relationship and reactions between our feathered and four-legged friends as well as an example of faith and answered prayer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Ann Calhoun's new book will delight and entertain as young readers discover how Bill Weaver got his name.
Calhoun shares a charming narrative for the enjoyment and enrichment of young readers everywhere.
