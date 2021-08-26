MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book": a powerful tale of connection, the fragility of time, and the power of faith. "The Book" is the creation of published author Susan Anne Phillips, a loving mother and native of New York who moved to Colorado at age seven. She continues to live in Colorado with a pack of beloved cats and dogs.
Phillips shares, "The Book is a story spanning over forty years. A book of unconditional love that never died. It is a story of choices. How choices made for the wrong reason can affect our lives forever.
"It is about the division between ego and spirit or human and soul, for it is our ego that makes us human and our spirit that makes our soul. Only when our ego dies can unconditional love be fulfilled as our spirit takes its place. It is the story of two ego-based humans who broke down their egos and found their souls with divine intervention. A love that exists here and there. How the signs are there waiting for you to see them. How when you do begin noticing them, you will get more and more assurance that we never end and the only thing that dies is the ego."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Anne Phillips's new book is a moving tale of two souls with undoubtable connection.
Phillips presents a unique and thoughtful exploration of a life of love, regret, and unknown purpose in this nostalgic narrative.
View a synopsis of "The Book" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing