MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Last Resort: A Step Back in Time": an enjoyable trip down memory lane. "The Last Resort: A Step Back in Time" is the creation of published author Susan Burt Wojcik, a loving wife and mother who studied to be a speech therapist at the University of Michigan before becoming a devoted stay-at-home mother and, later, resort owner.
Wojcik shares, "The Last Resort, a step back in time, is the story of two teenagers coming home from college and stumbling upon a unique 1904 historic inn. Nestled in the woods of southwest Michigan, they fell in love with it in the twenty short minutes it took to look around with the handyman.
"Fourteen years later, God mysteriously led them back. Did he purposely bring them there on the exact day when the fourth owners needed to sell it? Had he prepared them for a time such as this?
"Married and the parents of two, they had to make a choice. Could their family life and summers during school breaks be spent serving others instead of relaxing themselves? Were they willing to commute from another state where they lived and worked in order to wait on other people while they vacationed? Could they afford the financial risk and personal time and desire to do this?
"What did a teacher and a lawyer know about the hospitality business, lodging of families, and preparing three meals a day for an R&R-seeking crowd? See what happens and how it turned out."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Burt Wojcik's new book is a fascinating look back at the author's life and the lives of those who summered at a beloved resort beginning in the 1970s.
From the first encounter to present day, Wojcik spins a tale of devoted hospitality and an unending appreciation for the decades of guests met along the way.
View a synopsis of "The Last Resort: A Step Back in Time" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Last Resort: A Step Back in Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Last Resort: A Step Back in Time," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
