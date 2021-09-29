MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Elvis: A Lake George Tribute": a delightful exploration of what drives these talented singers. "Elvis: A Lake George Tribute" is the creation of published authors Susan Elias and Gerard Donnelly. Elias is a lifelong Elvis fan who hosts a radio arts show, which has given her the opportunity to interview many of Elvis's close friends. Donnelly taught media studies at universities in the United States for twenty-five years. Both Elias and Donnelly reside in Massachusetts.
Elias and Donnelly share, "This book features exclusive interviews with Elvis Presley tribute artists who have performed at the annual Elvis Festival held at Lake George, New York. Some artists are from the local upstate New York area, while others come from as far away as England, Australia, Canada, and many locations throughout the United States. Each artist tells a personal story about why they love performing the music of Elvis Presley. In doing so, each singer reveals their knowledge about the story of Elvis's life, appreciation for his contributions to popular culture, and why it is important to share the music with future generations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Elias and Gerard Donnelly's new book explores the stories of those who perform at the famous Lake George Elvis Festival.
Elias and Donnelly share a unique and enjoyable arrangement of personal interviews that showcase the long-term impact Elvis had on the world of entertainment.
