"There Once Was a Man Called Adam": a helpful resource for juvenile readers seeking a deeper understanding of Adam's importance. "There Once Was a Man Called Adam" is the creation of published author Susan Greer, a native of Chicago who has been a Sunday school teacher for over fifty years.
Greer shares, "All things were perfect in every way. It was a world happy and carefree, full of innocence and love. Then one thing happened, stealing Adam's innocence, making this world a harsh place. Read and find how the Father made a way to restore what was lost."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Greer's new book will delight and inspire young minds as they explore the life of Adam.
Greer offers young children of faith a compelling opportunity to learn about an important aspect of scripture.
