MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Above All: A Special Meditation and Reflection on Psalm 22": a brilliant novel that fuses scripture in the Old and New testament and presents a story of purpose and redemption for man. "Above All: A Special Meditation and Reflection on Psalm 22" is the creation of published author Susan L. Bailey, MD, a physician practicing internal medicine in Rochester, New York. Her favorite pastimes are sewing vintage clothing and watching sermons on You-tube. Her church home is New Testament Christian Church in Greece, New York. She holds a weekly Bible study in her home.
Bailey, MD shares, "Above All is an in-depth expansion of Psalm 22. The psalm covers the intimacy that Christ experienced with God at His birth, the apparent betrayal at the fulfillment of Christ's earthly mission and the glorious results His suffering produces. The author has combined both Old Testament and New Testament scripture references with her imagination to weave together the story of God's loving purpose for mankind, the plan of redemption from the fall and above all, the fulfillment of that redemption. Above All gives an explanation for the wicked and horrible things that occur in the world daily and explains why God does not intervene. The story begins as the author would imagine Jesus's thoughts while on the cross of Calvary and places the reader as a spectator witnessing what Jesus sees, feels and does from the Garden of the Mount of Olives through the next three days after the crucifixion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan L. Bailey, MD's new book is a special meditation on Psalm 22 that allows the readers to understand in clarity what plans God has and what man's purpose on Earth is.
