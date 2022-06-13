"Self-Care: Selfish or Sacred?: An Interactive Guide to Myths and Misunderstandings" from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan L. Fink is an engaging approach to addressing conflicting roles between perceived responsibilities of serving others, and mantaining personal wellness of body, mind and spirit.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Self-Care: Selfish or Sacred?: An Interactive Guide to Myths and Misunderstandings": a helpful resource for personal or group study. "Self-Care: Selfish or Sacred?: An Interactive Guide to Myths and Misunderstandings" is the creation of published author Susan L. Fink, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has served as an educator for preschool to high school ages, a Sunday school teacher, a hospice volunteer coordinator, and a grief group facilitator.
Fink shares, "If you can identify with any of the following, this book is for you!
- Me-time is selfish and time-wasting.
- It's easier to say yes to others than to myself.
- My work computer is part of my vacation luggage.
- My goal is to live the biblical definition of joy: Jesus first, others second, yourself last.
"For many Christians, the concept of loving themselves sounds contrary to Jesus's words: 'If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross' (Matthew 16:24 NIV). Does 'Love your neighbor as yourself' mean our earthly needs are as important as our service to others? Each chapter of Self-Care: Selfish or Sacred? An Interactive Guide to Myths and Misunderstandings looks at a myth about self-care, shares the author's personal struggle, and identifies misconceptions. Scriptural explanations, questions, and prayer prompts are included with blank spaces for interactive use. The book's easy-to-use format is conducive to personal or group study."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan L. Fink's new book offers an interactive opportunity for reflection and evaluation of one's well-being.
Fink shares from personal experience in hopes of aiding others in maintaining a healthy balance.
