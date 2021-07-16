MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Centered on Majesty": a potent arrangement of faith-based writings. "Centered on Majesty" is the creation of published author Susan League, a pastor's wife, mother, writer, minister, Bible teacher, women's director, and registered nurse. Her years of ministry have included missionary service in Mali West Africa with her husband, Todd, and their two children, T.J. and Bridgette. The Leagues serve as lead pastors in Chino Valley, Arizona.
League shares, "Timeless is the war for our faith and anchor in Christ to be dislodged. It can happen ever so subtly, even when we don't realize it. Distractions, situations, relationships, and even good things can cause us to lose our center, or in other words, that place that gives us balance. When people lose their balance, they usually fall. It happens even if we don't want it to, and even if we doubt it can. There is a lesson of the science of faith that is at work within the core of every soul. We must continually be 'Centered on Majesty' by diligently pursuing Him and living a life that recognizes that Jesus Christ is our source and our stability."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan League's new book is an inspiring opportunity for readers to consider their spiritual well-being.
With inspired devotions and relevant scripture, this collection of writings provides readers with moments for reflection, growth, and renewal in God's love.
