MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bells of the Horses": an exciting horse tale. "Bells of the Horses" is the creation of published author Susan M Johnson, a retiree who enjoys horse racing, animals, and Portuguese food.
Johnson shares, "For many years, the members of a small Pentecostal church in Ohio prayed faithfully for the Lord's blessings in behalf of their church and individuals.
"One Easter morning, a racehorse trainer in the congregation has a foal born to an old mare she rescued. She names him Meatball. He becomes the church mascot. When Meatball is old enough to race, he proves to be unstoppable! The church members find themselves on a wild and exhilarating ride with an unlikely champion, all the way to the Kentucky Derby! From the blessings they receive, they discover the true nature of God's plans and His love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan M Johnson's new book is a thrilling tale of the underdog overcoming all odds through faith and determination.
The author's love of animals and horse racing shines through in this richly detailed tale. Readers will enjoy a wild ride as Meatball shows what can happen when someone has a little bit of faith.
