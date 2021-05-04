MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Everyday Miracles: A Workbook": a spiritual exercise in faith. "God's Everyday Miracles: A Workbook" is the creation of published author, Susan Marie, a loving mother and grandmother.
Susan shares, "God's Everyday Miracles can often go ignored or forgotten, wiped away as coincidence, or just good fortune. God is constantly working in our lives and we simply become oblivious to it. I don't believe that this is our intention, but the world can unknowingly skew our vision.
This workbook is intended to aid us in removing the blinders over our eyes. It is also partly intended to function as a journal, so that you the reader may use it as a tool to regain your vision.
Let's start re-training ourselves to see and acknowledge where we should be singing God's praises. Let's train ourselves to begin looking into our lives and notice where He has been at work. Let's develop a God-microscope to help us interpret our crazy lives and see where we have experienced God's mighty hand.
I have both heard and experienced countless acts of God! We all have! God is constantly active in our lives! Let's stop sweeping His miracles under the rug. Instead, let us start uncovering them! Let's start training ourselves to notice them, so we can sing about them! Let's praise His mighty name!"
Susan Marie's new book invites readers to appreciate the small miracles that happen every day.
With relevant Scripture and thought-provoking questions, this title is certain to motivate readers to have a deeper faith.
