MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jackie the Brave" is an awe-inspiring and creative tale of a puppy who protects the little girl who adopted him through trusting God. "Jackie the Brave" is the creation of published author Susan Marie, an aspiring Christian writer who loves to write books that narrate the wonders God has made. She writes stories based on her and her children's and pet's experiences.
Susan Marie shares, "Jackie the Brave is the first book in a series of seven children's books. It chronicles the adventures of a small black puppy who learns to trust in God to overcome his fears. In these adventures, Jackie chases cars, and is afraid of bugs, the dark, dying, being unloved, and losing his security blanket.
"The books are both titled and modeled after the author's pets, and they address common fears that people face over the years. They show the pain and healing involved as well as speculate some of the reasons behind the fears."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Marie's new book relates the real-life experiences of her pets as they overcome their fears and struggles. This story closes with a biblical passage to provide inspiration and hope to the readers.
View a synopsis of "Jackie the Brave" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jackie the Brave" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jackie the Brave," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
