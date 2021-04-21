MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Norman the Little Lost Sheep": a heartwarming tale about a little sheep who learns the hard way how easy it is to wander outside of the boundaries God has set for us. By following his own desires, he found himself on a path that leads him away from the Good Shepherd. "Norman the Little Lost Sheep" is the creation of published author Susan Owen Ward, a writer who lives in rural Virginia. She loves Jesus and wants others to come to know and love Him too.
Ward shares, "Norman the Little Lost Sheep was written to help children understand the scripture about the good shepherd leaving the ninety-nine to go look for the one who was lost. This story is as much for adults as it is for children. Because like sheep, we have all gone astray. And at times, we need to be reminded we have a good shepherd, Jesus, who can lead us back to the right path."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Owen Ward's new book is a wonderful reminder of Jesus's love for everyone. It tells the readers that no matter how far they've gone astray, He can find them and brings them back home to Him.
Told in colorful pages, the young readers will surely enjoy learning the message of God in this work.
View a synopsis of "Norman the Little Lost Sheep" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Norman the Little Lost Sheep" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
