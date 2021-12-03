MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For God Loves Me: Poems and Short Stories": a spirited anthology that explores the author's spiritual life. "For God Loves Me: Poems and Short Stories" is the creation of published author Susan Ratliff, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has been a widow since 2017. She is a dedicated friend and two-time cancer survivor.

Ratliff shares, "For God Loves Me is based on John 3:16. The title shows how God loves not only the world but me too. John 3:16 has been the one verse that has come up so many times in the past four years. God gave me the gift to write and showed me how much I have to offer to others by writing his love. I want the whole world to know about what God can do for them because he loves them too. Only believe in his only begotten son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Give the Lord your heart and soul today, and be a child of the King. Ask the Lord for forgiveness for your sins today. Amen!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Ratliff's new book will inspire and encourage readers to find comfort in God's love.

Ratliff presents a personal series of reflections and lyrical verse in hopes of touching those in need of comfort and encouragement.

