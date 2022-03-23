MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jackie the Brave: Faces Darkness": a lighthearted message of hope and God's love for young readers. "Jackie the Brave: Faces Darkness" is the creation of published author Susan Serena Marie, a loving mother and grandmother who resides in California.
Marie shares, "Jackie the Brave Faces Darkness is about a puppy who is afraid of the dark. However, he gets adopted into a Christian family, who then, over the course of time, teach him how to pray and trust in God's goodness for his safety and security. Trusting in God's goodness then gives the puppy peace of mind. The puppy's anxieties are calmed, and joy begins to fill his little puppy heart.
"Jackie the Brave Faces Darkness is the second book in a series of seven children's books. It chronicles the adventures of a small black puppy who learns to trust in God to overcome his fears. In these adventures, Jackie chases cars and is afraid of bugs, the dark, dying, being unloved, and losing his security blanket. These books are both titled and modeled after the author's pets, and they address common fears that everyone faces over the years. They show the pain and healing involved, as well as speculate on some of the reasons behind the fears. The author based these books on her own experiences and used her children's adventures to color them. They provide a biblical way out of fear and give a message of hope. Every book then closes with a Bible verse about God's love and trusting in His protection in order for children to understand that the Lord is always with them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Serena Marie's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message of faith.
With a heartfelt tale and vibrant imagery, Marie's charming tale will engage the imagination and spirit of young readers everywhere.
