MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Twisted Love Languages: A Workbook to Freedom": a powerful examination of how one's history can affect how love is perceived and experienced. "Twisted Love Languages: A Workbook to Freedom" is the creation of published author Susan Serena Marie, a proud and loving mother and grandmother who was born in 1971 and became a Christian in 2015.
Marie shares, "Growing up in today's world leaves most people with dysfunctional wreckage and improper coping mechanisms. It therefore makes sense that our natural love languages would get damaged in this process. Therefore this workbook's sole purpose is to aid in the healing of some of this damage.
"The book briefly goes over the five love languages in conjunction with the author's own story while at the same time asking the reader to reflect on themselves. Additionally, the book takes a look at what God has to say on the subject. As Christians we strive to follow God's Word, so that we can be of maximum benefit to Him. Our unhealthy modes of communicating are no different; we want Him to mold us and make us an example of His love. Since this is a workbook, it has both questions and exercises to achieve this end. It is intended to be used as a tool, to open the eyes of the reader, as well as give glory to God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Serena Marie's new book is a contemplative opportunity to work through a variety of scenarios in relation to interpersonal relationships.
With personal reflections and question and answer sections, the author hopes to encourage and empower those working on personal growth.
View a synopsis of "Twisted Love Languages: A Workbook to Freedom" on YouTube.
