"My Dog Zippy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Susana Rodriguez is a charming story of a sweet little chihuahua who defends his beloved family against a dangerous threat.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Dog Zippy": a delightful and multi-leveled story with important lessons for young readers. "My Dog Zippy" is the creation of published author Susana Rodriguez, a loving wife who graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills, with a bachelor's degree in English and Spanish. She worked as a teacher for Los Angeles Unified School District for adult learners.
Rodriguez shares, "Our pets have an impact on our lives. Life is a journey, and Zippy's was fascinating and entertaining. Sometimes we see our pets as just pets. Other times, we see them as family members. Zippy was a family member to me and my family. He gave us great joy.
"This is an educational and moral-oriented story with a splash of humor. Every chapter describes different events in Zippy's life that makes the reader want to know more about him. People will enjoy reading this book. The book is easy to read, especially for beginners.
"The book is about Zippy protecting the house from invaders. It talks about Zippy loving when it was hard to love. He was caring to the point of laying his own life down. In addition, he made friends with the unfriendly. For a small creature, he had a big heart that is described throughout the chapters in this book.
"We can learn from observing creatures. I learned that every life is precious and has a purpose. I wrote about Zippy so that the love he transpired could be transmitted through the words in this book and never be forgotten.
"Finally, I believe children will be able to learn from this book. They will not only be intrigued to read but also to be considerate when they have their own pet. A pet is a gift. They will understand that pets have feelings too."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susana Rodriguez's new book features enjoyable illustrations crafted by the author's sister, Elizabeth Rodgriguez.
Rodriguez offers a creative and emotionally intelligent message of the importance of lives of all sizes for young readers.
