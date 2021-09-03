MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Overcome: How I Prevailed through the Darkest Days of My Childhood": a powerful example of the long-term damage abuse can cause. "Overcome: How I Prevailed through the Darkest Days of My Childhood" is the creation of published author Susann Arai, a native of Washington state who was born in 1962 and hopes to reach others who have experienced similar circumstances.
Arai shares, "This book will take you through the many ups and downs of my difficult childhood. I want to reach out to you and to others who might have similar experiences. I want them and their families to understand that it is possible to make it through these kinds of hardships and live a successful, fulfilling, and love-filled life by the grace of the Lord. If you cling to him, he will enable you to find optimism, hopefulness, and zest for life on the other side of the horrors or challenges you face. Just know that you can do it too. Or if you have a loved one with an experience like this, maybe this story can help you understand.
"The kind of childhood I had is one that can often be cyclical. Children who grow up with only fear and never learn to love often create that kind of environment for their children and friends. I want to show people that if you get treated really badly, you can learn from that and help others. It doesn't always have to be a step that feeds the cycle. You may feel inclined to hate because of your terrible circumstances, but there is another option. It's hard, but you can find a way not to become bitter. In my story, you will see how it is possible to shed that hate and negativity and instead go forward, much lighter and better than you would have been. Come on this journey with me to see that you, like me, can get through anything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susann Arai's new book is a compelling narrative with hope and faith layered beneath reflections on the abuse endured at a young age.
Arai shares a deeply personal story in hopes of inspiring others to find a path forward by leaving the baggage from negative experiences in the past.
View a synopsis of "Overcome: How I Prevailed through the Darkest Days of My Childhood" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Overcome: How I Prevailed through the Darkest Days of My Childhood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Overcome: How I Prevailed through the Darkest Days of My Childhood," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing